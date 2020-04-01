Basecamp comes to 2021 Atlas, 2021 BMW 5-Series spied, EV Jeeps are coming: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp off-road add-ons push families further into the wilderness

It may not promise the world, but Volkswagen on Wednesday rolled out a list of available off-road upgrades to its 2021 Atlas. The parts, which include appearance items like front and rear bumpers, extra skid plates for protection, and chunky off-road wheels and tires, add up to more than $3,500, but can be purchased separately.

2021 Honda Insight review

The compact hybrid sedan returns this year with a few new safety features on some trims, although the good stuff doesn’t change. It still returns more than 50 mpg combined in most trims, according to the EPA, and it costs less than $30,000 in every configuration

From Motor Authority:

Dom's Dodge Charger - Lego Technic kit

Dominic Toretto's 1970 Dodge Charger ready for Lego wheelies

Lego's new Technic kit of Dom's Dodge Charger captures many of the details of the real thing thanks to its 1,077 pieces.

2021 BMW 5-Series spy shots

The BMW 5-Series is currently into its seventh generation and the latest model will soon reach the midway point in its life cycle. In BMW tradition, the car will receive a facelift to keep it looking and feeling fresh over the second half of its life.

Documentary details how Porsche tackled back-to-back 24-hour races

The 24 Hours of Le Mans and 24 Hours of Nürburgring are two of the most demanding car races in the world, both physically and mentally.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave

Electric Jeeps reportedly coming to the US, will be more capable than gas or diesel

Jeep intends to become “the greenest, most sustainable SUV company,” according to the brand’s global president, Christian Meunier. And yet today it doesn’t have a single plug-in vehicle in its lineup.

Report: Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV still on schedule for fall arrival

The first mass-market electric vehicle from Ford is staying on schedule despite stay-at-home orders for the team making it happen.

GM confirms delay for Chevy Bolt EV refresh; GMC Hummer and Cadillac EVs on schedule

Hummer and Cadillac electric SUVs and trucks remain on schedule, but the Chevy Bolt refresh has been pushed back a year.