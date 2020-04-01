2021 Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp off-road add-ons push families further into the wilderness

It may not promise the world, but Volkswagen on Wednesday rolled out a list of available off-road upgrades to its 2021 Atlas.

The parts, which include appearance items like front and rear bumpers, extra skid plates for protection, and chunky off-road wheels and tires, add up to more than $3,500, but can be purchased separately.

The Atlas Basecamp add-ons were inspired by the concept car of the same name.

"The public interest and customer enthusiasm sparked by the Atlas Basecamp concept created a strong business case to further explore off-road-themed components for production," Hein Schafer, VW's senior vice president for product planning, said in a statement.

The Basecamp add-ons include a front valance ($645), fender flares ($610), rocker panels and skid plates ($730), and rear bumper ($645). Officials at VW say the upgrades can be installed at dealers in four to five hours for $2,500, including Basecamp fender badges.

Chunky, custom wheels made by fifteen52 are $1,000 for a set of four ($250 each), and 17-inch all-terrain tires are sold separately.

VW says the parts will be available in spring 2020.