2021 Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp off-road add-ons push families further into the wilderness

2021 Volkswagen Atlas with Basecamp package
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
April 1, 2020

It may not promise the world, but Volkswagen on Wednesday rolled out a list of available off-road upgrades to its 2021 Atlas.

The parts, which include appearance items like front and rear bumpers, extra skid plates for protection, and chunky off-road wheels and tires, add up to more than $3,500, but can be purchased separately.

The Atlas Basecamp add-ons were inspired by the concept car of the same name.

"The public interest and customer enthusiasm sparked by the Atlas Basecamp concept created a strong business case to further explore off-road-themed components for production," Hein Schafer, VW's senior vice president for product planning, said in a statement.

The Basecamp add-ons include a front valance ($645), fender flares ($610), rocker panels and skid plates ($730), and rear bumper ($645). Officials at VW say the upgrades can be installed at dealers in four to five hours for $2,500, including Basecamp fender badges.

Chunky, custom wheels made by fifteen52 are $1,000 for a set of four ($250 each), and 17-inch all-terrain tires are sold separately.

VW says the parts will be available in spring 2020.

