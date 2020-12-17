2021 Nissan Armada, 2021 Audi SQ5, and Q5 PHEV driven: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Nissan Armada review

The 2021 Nissan Armada is a dated full-size SUV that seats eight and is a better value than the mechanically similar Infiniti QX80. The technology is old, but the V-8 makes for powerful towing capacity. It earns a TCC rating of 5.8 out of 10.

Toyota Venza: Best Car To Buy 2021 nominee

The Venza hybrid is a good crossover, and an interesting alternative to the best-selling RAV4.

IIHS, Consumer Reports put BMW, Mazda, Subaru on safety's nice list; FCA, GM remain naughty

Automatic emergency braking, a life-saving technology that can avoid or mitigate crashes, is being included as standard equipment by most major automakers, according to the IIHS and NHTSA.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Audi SQ5

First drive review: 2021 Audi SQ5 attempts to spice up practicality

The 2021 Audi SQ5 promises to be sporty, but stops short of delivering on the notion or stirring the soul.

Jay Leno lives out “Smokey and the Bandit” dreams in a near-perfect 1979 Pontiac Firebird

Jay Leno rediscovers the greatness of the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.

Nissan intern designs the GT-R of the future

A young designer has imagined a world where cars have become wearable machines.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid

First drive review: 2021 Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid is for “Zoom town” weekend warriors

The 2021 Audi Q5 e 55, or Q5 55 TFSI e, offers 19 miles of plug-in range and 27 mpg in hybrid mode, and it strikes the right balance for outdoorsy tech professionals.

EV battery pack prices fell 13% in 2020, some are already below $100/kwh

Lithium-ion battery pack prices have again fallen at a faster rate than might have been anticipated years ago. That will result in more affordable EVs, sooner.

Hyundai Kona Electric and Nexo fuel-cell SUV recalled for brake issue

A potential issue with the brake booster could cause Kona Electric and Nexo models to exhibit reduced braking power; the solution is a software update.