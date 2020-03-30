2020 Kia Telluride vs Sorento, 2021 Genesis G80 preview, electric trains are coming: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Kia Sorento vs. 2020 Kia Telluride: Compare Crossover SUVs

The 2020 Kia Sorento and 2020 Kia Telluride are both three-row crossover SUVs that share similar missions to get the family to soccer practice on time.

Sidewalk Edition returns to 2021 Mini Cooper S convertible

2021 Mini convertible Sidewalk Edition is a Cooper S with a six-speed manual and some fancy badging.

Review update: The 2020 Ford Expedition Max Platinum poses issue for car seats

The 2020 Ford Expedition full-size SUV is a full-size family hauler unless that includes young kids in child safety seats.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Genesis G80

2021 Genesis G80 preview: New mid-sizer answers call to make sedans sexy again

A redesigned Genesis G80 boasting a new platform, new powertrains, and a very alluring design will be heading to showrooms soon.

10 features that make you and your new car faster

A stiff body structure, a powerful engine, and a suspension that maximizes traction are the basic bones of performance. However, automakers have developed numerous features that can help cars and an ever-growing subset of SUVs get more from those basics—to go faster in a straight line, through corners, and around a track.

Christian von Koenigsegg explains how to start a car company

His eponymous firm has only built a small number of high-priced supercars, but it's still one of the few new automakers to survive in the modern era. This short video provides some of words of wisdom from von Koenigsegg.

From Green Car Reports:

Design for new Aptera electric car, Aug 2019

Aptera's hyper-efficient, solar-charged car: Does $2 gas change its appeal?

Aptera appears to be pitching its electric lightweight vehicle around oil conflict and an activist mindset. Will that work around $2 gas and economic woes?

Battery-powered electric trains will soon bring cleaner air—especially in Europe

Trains are about to go electric. Battery-electric, that is. While electrical propulsion has been the preferred way to move trains for most of a century, the idea of moving them longer distances via battery is one that’s just now being realized.

Ethanol may be the loser amid cheap gas and an oil glut

As gas prices plummet toward the $2-per-gallon mark on a national level—with some regions already reporting $1 gas—forecasts are suggesting the bargain pump prices will last at least through the summer.



