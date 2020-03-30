Sidewalk Edition returns to 2021 Mini Cooper S convertible

2021 Mini Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk Edition
2021 Mini Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk Edition
2021 Mini Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk Edition
2021 Mini Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk Edition
2021 Mini Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk Edition
2021 Mini Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk Edition
2021 Mini Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk Edition
2021 Mini Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk Edition
2021 Mini Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk Edition
2021 Mini Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk Edition
2021 Mini Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk Edition
2021 Mini Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk Edition
2021 Mini Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk Edition
2021 Mini Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk Edition
Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
March 30, 2020

The 2021 Mini Cooper S convertible comes with a Sidewalk Edition trim package that will start at $39,250 when it hits dealerships in late April, the automaker announced on Friday. 

First launched in 2007, the Sidewalk Edition is a puzzler. BMW says it was a popular special edition, but aside from being equipped like a Cooper S in Signature trim, this edition includes "Sidewalk" badges to remind drivers not to go on concrete dedicated for pedestrians. In addition to custom colors and scissor-spoke 17-inch wheels, the Sidewalk Edition comes with a six-speed manual transmission. This might be the main reason for the Sidewalk Edition, for enthusiasts clamoring for the endangered manual. Combine that with a convertible and Sidewalk Edition doesn't need to make dollars and sense, because it's fun. 

The 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission standard on the 2020 Cooper S convertible is a $1,500 upcharge on the 2021 Sidewalk Edition, which brings the total to $40,750. Either transmission is paired to a 2.0-liter turbo-4 making 189 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque in front-wheel drive. 

The exterior features special blue or black paint options, an anthracite soft top, keyless entry, power-folding side mirrors, and LED headlights and fog lights. Inside, the Sidewalk Edition comes with a custom leather-wrapped steering wheel, special floor mats and illumination, Harmon Kardon sound system, heated front seats, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen with navigation. The touchscreen is a $1,700 extra on the Cooper S Signature.  

The Special Edition will be dropping tops in dealerships in April. 

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Review update: The 2020 Ford Expedition Max Platinum poses issue for car seats Review update: The 2020 Ford Expedition Max Platinum poses issue for car seats
2020 Honda HR-V vs. 2020 Subaru Crosstrek: Compare Crossovers 2020 Honda HR-V vs. 2020 Subaru Crosstrek: Compare Crossovers
Sidewalk Edition returns to 2021 Mini Cooper S convertible Sidewalk Edition returns to 2021 Mini Cooper S convertible
2020 Nissan Altima vs. 2020 Toyota Camry: Compare Cars 2020 Nissan Altima vs. 2020 Toyota Camry: Compare Cars
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.