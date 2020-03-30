Sidewalk Edition returns to 2021 Mini Cooper S convertible

The 2021 Mini Cooper S convertible comes with a Sidewalk Edition trim package that will start at $39,250 when it hits dealerships in late April, the automaker announced on Friday.

First launched in 2007, the Sidewalk Edition is a puzzler. BMW says it was a popular special edition, but aside from being equipped like a Cooper S in Signature trim, this edition includes "Sidewalk" badges to remind drivers not to go on concrete dedicated for pedestrians. In addition to custom colors and scissor-spoke 17-inch wheels, the Sidewalk Edition comes with a six-speed manual transmission. This might be the main reason for the Sidewalk Edition, for enthusiasts clamoring for the endangered manual. Combine that with a convertible and Sidewalk Edition doesn't need to make dollars and sense, because it's fun.

The 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission standard on the 2020 Cooper S convertible is a $1,500 upcharge on the 2021 Sidewalk Edition, which brings the total to $40,750. Either transmission is paired to a 2.0-liter turbo-4 making 189 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque in front-wheel drive.

The exterior features special blue or black paint options, an anthracite soft top, keyless entry, power-folding side mirrors, and LED headlights and fog lights. Inside, the Sidewalk Edition comes with a custom leather-wrapped steering wheel, special floor mats and illumination, Harmon Kardon sound system, heated front seats, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen with navigation. The touchscreen is a $1,700 extra on the Cooper S Signature.

The Special Edition will be dropping tops in dealerships in April.