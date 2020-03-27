Small crossovers compared, factories slated to restart, 2021 BMW 330e preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Honda HR-V vs. 2020 Subaru Crosstrek: Compare Crossovers

Little ‘utes like the 2020 Honda HR-V and 2020 Subaru Crosstrek have low prices but big value. Both flex on versatile interiors and a tall ride height, with some change to spare in the cupholders.

Car shoppers cash in on deals during coronavirus pandemic

Automakers' incentives such as 0% interest and loan payment deferrals are motivating some consumers to brace the economic instability caused by the coronavirus pandemic and buy a new car.

2020 Toyota Highlander crossover earns Top Safety Pick award

The three-row crossover SUV aced all six crash tests, and its ability to avoid forward collisions with other vehicles and pedestrians was rated "Superior." The only thing keeping it from the highest TSP+ award was inferior headlights on all but the top trim levels.

From Motor Authority:

Ferrari plant in Maranello, Italy

Ferrari, FCA, Ford, Honda and VW announce plans to end coronavirus shutdowns in April

After temporarily shutting plants earlier in March due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, the first automakers are starting to announce dates for their reopening.

2021 Hyundai i20 N spy shots

Judging by our latest spy shots, the redesigned i20 will also bring a new performance-oriented model developed by the Hyundai N division. It's a safe bet the car will be badged an i20 N, a similar naming strategy used by Hyundai N for hot versions of the i30 hatch sold overseas and the Veloster here in the United States.

2020 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Indy 500 postponed due to coronavirus

Numerous other events have either been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 BMW 330e

2021 BMW 3-Series plug-in hybrid gets more electric range, new home-charging options

Both models use the same powertrain, which consists of a 2.0-liter turbo-4 and 8-speed automatic transmission that work with a single electric motor and 12-kwh lithium-ion battery pack. Total system output is 248 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.

Keep your parked electric car and its battery healthy with these simple tips

Not driving your electric car for even a few days or weeks? Understanding a few basic things about the battery will go a long way.

Truck mpg has lagged for decades: Will diesel and electric pickups do better?

Pickups trucks continue to lag other segments of the market in terms of efficiency improvements. When will they catch up?



