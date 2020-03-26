How long can my car sit? Bugatti expands 3D printing, 2021 Honda Insight wins city mpg: What's New @ The Car Connection

Car care during coronavirus Q&A: Should I run my car during lockdown?

As the coronavirus pandemic reaches its peak and more states are imposing shelter-in-place restrictions, most vehicles are hibernating in garages or on the street. How long can a car sit before it is negatively affected? What sort of exercise should it get? Does it matter?

2020 Nissan Altima vs. 2020 Toyota Camry: Compare Cars

The 2020 Nissan Altima and 2020 Toyota Camry are workaday commuters, built to chill—not thrill. As such, the expectations for both mid-size sedans are roughly similar to the same expectations we have for our refrigerators: they’re supposed to run without a problem and deliver us our daily needs.

2020 Porsche Taycan review

The 2020 Porsche Taycan is pure performance and one of the quickest cars we’ve ever driven. It’s an 8.8 on our overall scale, propelled by its perfect efficiency, performance, and beautiful exterior.

From Motor Authority:

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

Bugatti expands the use of 3D printing on latest hypercars

The automaker first tested the waters a couple of years ago with a 3D-printed brake caliper made from titanium. The caliper ended up being 40 percent lighter than a normal cast caliper made from aluminum and was able to withstand temperatures as high as 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series reportedly coming with new V-8, 710 horsepower

The Mercedes-AMG GT range currently tops out with the 577-horsepower GT R Pro, but a more potent Black Series is coming to see out this generation of AMG's standalone sports car.

2022 Toyota subcompact SUV spy shots

Toyota already offers the C-HR in the subcompact space but is set to add a second, slightly smaller subcompact crossover SUV in the coming years.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Honda Insight

2021 Honda Insight again has highest city mpg of any sedan, gets more safety tech

The 2021 Honda Insight hybrid enters the new model year with minor changes, including more safety tech. Gas mileage ratings remain unchanged, at 52 mpg combined (55 mpg city, 49 mpg highway).

Nissan Leaf as home energy device: Wallbox will soon enable it in the U.S.

Coming later this year, the Quasar will allow bi-directional DC charging and, with a utility disconnect, let your Leaf or other CHAdeMO electric car serve as backup power.

Toyota and Hino partner on electric semi, to use updated Mirai fuel-cell power

The Japanese automaker will work with its Hino commercial-vehicle subsidiary to develop a fuel-cell heavy-duty truck. However, Toyota did not say when the vehicle will debut, or whether it will enter large-scale production.



