Best truck tailgates compared, 2021 Camaro preview, Magna EV boosts I-Pace: What's New @ The Car Connection

Tailgate wars: Comparing GMC’s MultiPro and Ram’s Multifunction tailgates

The truck wars trickles down to tailgates, with the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 offering up the clever MultiPro on certain trims, and the 2020 Ram 1500 Multifunction hinged split tailgate offered across the lineup.

Ford recalls cars for doors that can open while driving

The recall includes 248,912 vehicles in the U.S., including the 2014-2015 Ford Fiesta, the 2014-2016 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ mid-size sedans.

2021 Honda Insight adds new available safety features, costs $23,885 to start

The compact hybrid sedan adds to its roster of available safety equipment blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert, and a new red hue. The 2021 Insight will cost at least $23,885 to start, including destination.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Chevrolet Camaro

2021 Chevrolet Camaro preview

The most significant news is the availability of the 10-speed automatic on 2021 Camaro SS models with the 1LE Track Performance Package. Previously the package only came with the 6-speed manual when equipped on the SS.

Porsche readies Lightweight and Sport packages for the 2021 911 Turbo S

Porsche in March unveiled a new generation of the 911 Turbo S and when it reaches showrooms late this year there will be some available packages that enhance both the performance and style of the car.

2021 Hyundai i20 N spy shots

Hyundai's i20 subscompact hatch sold overseas was redesigned this year, with the new car bringing a sharper, almost premium look, loads of new tech in the cabin, and an available mild-hybrid powertrain.

From Green Car Reports:

Magna e4 technology demonstrator (Jaguar I-Pace)

Prototype drive: Magna e4 EV is a 300-mile Jaguar I-Pace with reworked dynamics

Scalable and modular has been the future for top-tier automotive suppliers like Magna for the better part of this century so far. But in the march toward electric cars, those resourceful suppliers are acutely aware that it takes more than that to get automakers interested.

Coronavirus shutdowns could be bringing best air quality in decades

The unprecedented social distancing measures put in place by many countries to slow the spread of coronavirus have already produced a measurable effect in one important area—emissions.

Mercedes-Benz teases all-weather potential of EQV electric van

Engineers spent several weeks testing the EQV in Arjeplog, Sweden, a town inside the Arctic Circle that is popular with automakers looking to conduct cold-weather tests.