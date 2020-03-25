Ford recalls cars for doors that can open while driving

Ford is recalling select compacts and sedans for an issue that could result in a door opening while the car is moving, the automaker announced Wednesday. The recall includes 248,912 vehicles in the U.S., including the 2014-2015 Ford Fiesta, the 2014-2016 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ mid-size sedans.

Ford said a certain latch design can crack and fail in typically warm areas, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and federal territories. A door latch with the fractured piece may result in what Ford called a "door will not close" condition. Customers who repeatedly try closing the door may get it to latch, but then the latch can come undone while the vehicle is in motion, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Dealers will inspect and replace faulty side door latches for free. Ford's recall number is 20S15. Visit Ford's recall website for more info.

Ford also announced a recall of the 2021 Ford E-Series stripped chassis and cutaway vehicles for a wire harness issue that could cause the cab to stall. The reference number for this recall covering 2,871 vehicles is 20S13.