2021 Honda Insight adds new available safety features, costs $23,885 to start

It'll be harder to sneak up on the 2021 Honda Insight when it arrives in dealers this week.

The compact hybrid sedan adds to its roster of available safety equipment blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert, and a new red hue. The 2021 Insight will cost at least $23,885 to start, including destination, which is the same as last year's version.

For that much, shoppers will get the 2021 Insight LX that includes 16-inch wheels, cloth upholstery, a 5.0-inch infotainment display, LED headlights, one USB charge port, power features, keyless ignition, and advanced safety features including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control. According to Honda, the 2021 Insight will manage an EPA-rated 55 mpg city, 49 highway, 52 combined, same as last year.

The middle of the lineup was our recommended buy last year and this year the 2021 Honda Insight EX will cost $25,765, including destination, which is $500 more than last year's comparably equipped version. The Insight EX includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, blind-spot monitors, split-folding rear seats, two USB charge ports, in addition to the same standard features from the Insight LX.

The top Insight Touring will cost $29,795, including destination, which is $500 more than last year's version. It adds to the Insight EX a moonroof, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, navigation, and a wi-fi hotspot. It rides on 17-inch wheels that dent fuel economy to 51/45/48 mpg, according to Honda.

The $500 bump for 2021 EX and Touring trims comes with standard blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert.

For 2020, the Insight was rated by the IIHS as a Top Safety Pick+ after it aced its crash tests. Its automatic emergency braking system stopped forward crashes with a vehicle and pedestrian, and its headlights on all trims were rated "Good." It joined the 2020 Mazda3 as the only small, affordable compact cars to earn the designation by the insurance industry-funded group.