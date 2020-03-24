2020 Gladiator vs. Wrangler, Aston Martin embraces V-6, VW's EV Bus conversion: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Jeep Gladiator vs. 2020 Jeep Wrangler: Compare Trucks

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator and 2020 Jeep Wrangler serve different market segments—one’s a pickup and the other’s an SUV—but they are very similar. In fact, the Gladiator amounts to a longer version of the Wrangler with a pickup bed.

2021 Chevrolet Traverse review

The Chevy Traverse is among the most prolific three-row family crossovers on the road and there’s hardly a cul-de-sac or suburban shopping center without one. It’s popularity is a blessing and a curse.

From Motor Authority:

Aston Martin turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6

Aston Martin's new V-6 will be the heart of its most potent powertrain

Aston Martin has a V-12 that makes up to 1,160 horsepower, but a new V-6 will be the centerpiece of its new hypercar formula.

2022 Ram Rebel TRX spy shots

The Ram Rebel TRX, aka the Raptor killer, has finally been spotted. The super pickup truck was first previewed as a concept in 2016 and confirmed for production two years later.

2022 Audi RS 3 spy shots

A prototype for the new RS 3 in sedan guise has been spotted for the first time, revealing many clues about the new performance compact. Prototypes for the RS 3 Sportback hatch are also out testing though we're unlikely to see this model in the United States, just like with the current generation.

From Green Car Reports:

1966 Volkswagen Samba Bus with EV conversion from eClassics

VW stokes electric Microbus buzz with e-Bulli conversion

Volkswagen plans to launch a new electric vehicle inspired by the classic Microbus, but in the meantime the automaker has partnered with eClassics on an electric conversion of the original.

Polestar 2 electric car production starts in China; US deliveries still due this year

The coronavirus threat itself, and perhaps the economic fallout that lingers, will likely affect the rollout schedule—or perhaps even the production viability—for some of the electric cars we were looking forward to this year or next.

Report: Jaguar J-Pace and Land Rover "Road Rover" electric SUVs in the works

Jaguar Land Rover plans to convert a United Kingdom factory to produce three new electric models, including the already-confirmed XJ sedan and two SUVs, according to Autocar.