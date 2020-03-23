2020 Lexus RX review, "Faster" Q&A, Porsche plans Macan EV: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: The 2020 Lexus RX 350 AWD still answers the call

The $46,575 2020 Lexus RX 350 AWD answers a very specific call—the call of the mild. It's been popular for two decades because it's a known entity, never too obtrusive, never one to step out of line.

Volvo recalls all new models for faulty automatic emergency braking

Volvo is recalling all 2019-2020 models equipped with automatic emergency braking (AEB) because the system may not detect obstacles and stop the vehicle as designed

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan review

The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan is a crossover SUV that doesn’t chase trends. It’s a conservatively styled, well-proportioned family hauler made a more attractive value this year by the addition of standard collision-avoidance technology.

René Dreyfus pilots the Delahaye 145

“Faster:” How author Neal Bascomb wrote the underdog racing story of the century

In the 1930s, as Europe cowered under the rise of Hitler’s Third Reich, another power shift reset the automotive world order. That is the world of “Faster: How a Jewish Driver, an American Heiress, and a Legendary Car Beat Hitler’s Best,” by Neal Bascomb.

What's the best 4-wheel-drive system?

Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained sought to answer that question, using a pretty good metric: the best 4WD system is the one least likely to leave you stuck.

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon spy shots and video

The updated E-Class was unveiled earlier in March ahead of a sales launch later this year. It arrives as a 2021 model and will once again include a full range of models, including for the first time in the United States the E-Class All-Terrain soft-roader.

2019 Porsche Macan

Porsche renews plan to make Macan crossover a "fully battery-powered model series"

Porsche is continuing plans to make the Macan crossover all-electric. It's a significant move, as the Macan is currently Porsche's bestselling model.

This American hybrid concept faced spiking gas prices with six wheels

Long before the Toyota Prius and the GM EV1 were conceived, a U.S. company not otherwise known for making cars showed a most unusual vehicle possibly described as a progenitor of plug-in hybrids.

UK project builds electric-car charging into a half-mile of lampposts

The great thing about electric-car charging is that it can take advantage of existing grid infrastructure. A new project in the United Kingdom demonstrates the benefits of that.



