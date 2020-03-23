Volvo recalls all new models for faulty automatic emergency braking

Volvo is recalling all 2019-2020 models equipped with automatic emergency braking (AEB) because the system may not detect obstacles and stop the vehicle as designed, according to paperwork filed by Volvo to the NHTSA on March 12.

Without AEB working properly, there is a higher risk of a crash. Volvo cited software code that is not compatible with the hardware that comes standard across the product lineup.

Affected vehicles include all 2019-2020 models made before March 11, 2020, namely the following:

2019-2020 S60

2019-2020 V60 and V60 Cross Country

2019-2020 S90

2019-2020 V90 and V90 Cross Country

2019-2020 XC40

2019-2020 XC60

2019-2020 XC90

The recall encompasses 121,605 vehicles. A simple software update remedies the problem, and owners will have to visit dealers to get the update. The service will be performed at no charge when the recall begins May 1. Owners should expect notification soon or can reach out to Volvo at 1-800-458-1552.