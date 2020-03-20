10 beloved new car features, Porsche Taycan Turismo and Kia Sorento Hybrid coming: What's New @ The Car Connection

10 best small but thoughtful new car features

Automakers can slip in some little thoughtful touches that make the everyday driving experience a little better. None of these surprise-and-delight features will raise any of our ratings, but we love them and you might, too. Here are ten of our favorite small bug significant new car features.

2020 Chevrolet Traverse vs. 2020 Ford Explorer: Compare SUVs

The 2020 Ford Explorer and 2020 Chevrolet Traverse are modern-day Lewises and Clarks of the open road, transporting families to every corner of the U.S. with long hours on pencil-straight interstates.

2020 Kia Niro review

The 2020 Kia Niro hybrid pairs crossover-like styling and utility with excellent fuel economy in every form. It’s a high-value car ideal for the way most people use their vehicles, and the impressive Niro plug-in hybrid only adds to this lineup’s appeal.

From Motor Authority:

1980 Briggs & Stratton Hybrid Jay Leno's Garage screenshot

1980 Briggs & Stratton Hybrid six-wheeler visits Jay Leno's Garage

Briggs & Stratton is best known for making lawnmower engines, but the company has experimented with cars. One of those cars was recently featured on "Jay Leno's Garage."

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo due in late 2020, electric Macan to follow in 2022

Porsche said it will launch two new electric cars within the next 24 months. The first will be a new body style for the Taycan electric sedan, which we will see in late 2020. The new body style will be a wagon that Porsche will call the Taycan Cross Turismo.

Cole: Social distance and the miles ahead (and behind) us

A drive to reconnect with the past and connect with people, if only fleeting, provides therapy in an age of virus concerns.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Kia Sorento

2021 Kia Sorento: Hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions potentially on the way

This time around, the big Sorento crossover could be the plug-in hybrid instead of the Optima sedan.

Tesla’s “touchless” deliveries will help get Model Y out to customers

Tesla has announced that at many locations it’s in the process of going touchless with its deliveries of the Model Y and other electric cars.

World-first in-road charging test for trucks successful, highway speeds next

Initial tests of in-road charging for electric trucks on a stretch of Swedish road have been successful, according to project managers. The scope of testing will now increase, encompassing more vehicles, additional stretches of road, and higher speeds.