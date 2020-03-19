2020 Silverado vs. Sierra, Audi preps product blitz, 2020 Niro EV price bump: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Chevrolet Silverado vs. 2020 GMC Sierra 1500: Compare Trucks

Mechanically, the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 offer the same powertrain options and similar interiors, but the GMC offers slick features that simply can’t be optioned in the Chevy. The Silverado is capable of better diesel fuel economy thanks to slipperier aerodynamics.

2021 Kia Sorento three-row crossover gets more tech and hybrid engine

Kia has upped the ante again for three-row crossovers, and we don't we don't mean the Kia Telluride. The South Korean automaker debuted the redesigned 2021 Kia Sorento for the European market on Wednesday, and the most significant changes apply globally.

Automakers slash rates, offer deals to sell new cars amid coronavirus slowdown

Automakers across the U.S. are slashing interest rates, assisting with payments, and offering other incentives to buyers and owners as shoppers largely hunker down during the typically busy spring season.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Audi Q5

Q5 Sportback among 20 new or refreshed Audis due in 2020

Audi will launch a new Q5 Sportback later this year, CEO Bram Schot said on Thursday during a financial results presentation held in Ingolstadt, Germany.

Digital gauge clusters are going 3D

Digital instrument clusters are quickly becoming the norm in new cars, but the march of technology never stops.

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody spy shots

The Redeye option was added to the Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody for 2019, but the Charger missed out, even when the muscle sedan received the Widebody option itself for 2020.

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Kia Niro EV - Best Car To Buy 2020

2020 Kia Niro EV: Price hike brings bigger infotainment screens but no extra range

Kia’s only all-electric car for the U.S. market is returning for its second model year with just a few changes, none of which affect key specs like range or charging.

Fully-electric BMW 7-Series could be carmaker's most powerful sedan

The electric model will be the most powerful 7-Series variant, Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of management of BMW AG, said in a Tuesday speech.