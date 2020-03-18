2021 Hyundai Elantra unveiled, Valkyrie hits the road, Elantra Hybrid targets 50 mpg: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Hyundai Elantra debuts: More tech, hybrid powertrain, roomier interior

The glitzy 2021 Hyundai Elantra compact sedan unveiled Tuesday in Hollywood, California, strayed further from its economy car roots and followed closer the star Sonata mid-size sedan that was unveiled last year.

2020 Traverse vs. Acadia: Compare Crossover SUVs

The 2020 GMC Acadia and 2020 Chevrolet Traverse aren’t remarkable for any reason—and that’s reason enough to look at them.

2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition plucks heartstrings of Southern states

Playing off the popular Lone Star edition, the Laramie Southwest Edition marks the eighth trim available for the second best-selling vehicle in America last year. But this one will only be available in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tenn.

From Motor Authority:

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Aston Martin Valkyrie finally hits the road

It's been shown on the auto show stand, and on the racetrack, but now Aston Martin's Valkyrie hypercar has finally hit the road.

BMW is working on a new generation of the 4-Series to complement the redesigned 3-Series that arrived for 2019. We previously spotted prototypes for redesigned versions of the 4-Series Convertible, M4 coupe and M4 Convertible, and now we have a look at the redesigned 4-Series coupe.

Samsung makes solid-state battery breakthrough

Solid-state batteries could deliver a range approaching 500 miles, according to Korean tech giant Samsung.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid debuts: 50 mpg or more promised from new compact sedan

Even as electrified crossovers trickle into the market, automakers such as Hyundai increasingly turn to sedans to deliver high efficiency without high price tags. Case in point: The 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid that made its first appearance Tuesday in Hollywood, California.

Test of 20 EVs in cold Norway: No big surprises, but some lost more range than others

Cold-weather performance is still a concern for some electric-car shoppers, although the effect of cold on EV battery packs is better understood now than when the first modern electric cars went on sale almost a decade ago.

The $35k Tesla Model 3 still exists—off-menu

When the Testa Model 3 was first announced, much of the excitement around it stemmed from a promised $35,000 base price. But that entry-level Model 3 remains an automotive unicorn.



