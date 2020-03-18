2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition plucks heartstrings of Southern states

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
March 18, 2020

The 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition luxury trim aims to please proud pickup truck buyers in Texas and Southern states of the U.S., the truckmaker announced Wednesday. 

Playing off the popular Lone Star edition, the Laramie Southwest Edition marks the eighth trim available for the second best-selling vehicle in America last year. But this one will only be available in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tenn. 

The Southwest Edition will come with body-colored bumpers, mirrors, and grille mount, accented by chrome flourishes. Standard equipment includes 20-inch wheels and power running boards.

Inside, there is a 12.0-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, remote power tailgate, and automatic windshield wipers. Standard safety and convenience features include electronic trailer brake control, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alert, and parking sensors. It will also come with RamBox lockable storage units over the rear wheel wells, and a multifunction tailgate that can open three ways for easier access to the bed. 

Like other Ram trucks, the Southwest Edition comes in quad- and crew-cab body styles, 5-foot-7 or 6-foot-4-inch beds, and every available powertrain, ranging from a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 to a 5.7-liter V-8 mild-hybrid. 

The Southwest Edition is like the Lone Star trim with more content for about $10,000 more. It slots under the Longhorn in terms of price and content, and starts at $47,075, including $1,695 destination fee. The 2020 Laramie Longhorn starts at $52,585. Expect the Southwest Edition in Southwestern dealer lots in the second quarter of 2020. 

