Ecosport or Crosstrek? 2020 Porsche Macan S review, 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid review: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Ford Ecosport vs. 2020 Subaru Crosstrek: Compare Crossovers

Little crossovers are a big deal. The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek and 2020 Ford Ecosport are two of the most popular for first-time buyers, empty-nesters, and city dwellers. Their smaller engines go longer on a tank of fuel, too.

Automakers slash rates, offer deals to sell new cars amid coronavirus slowdown

Due to the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak, automakers are slashing interest rates and offering payment assistance to new car owners affected by job cuts.

Hyundai, Genesis say they'll cover new car payments for workers laid off for coronavirus

Korean automakers Hyundai and Genesis said last week that they'll help new car buyers who've lost their jobs cover car payments for up to six months on some vehicles.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Porsche Macan S

Review update: 2020 Porsche Macan S goes heavy on performance and light on utility

The Porsche Macan is the sportiest SUV on the market. Outfit it with the Sport Chrono package, air suspension with adaptive dampers, and carbon-ceramic brakes, and it’s a bundle of fun on a racetrack or canyon road.

New VW Amarok teased ahead of 2022 debut, could be twinned with next Ford Ranger

Volkswagen Group on Tuesday announced its financial results for 2019 at a media presentation in Wolfsburg, Germany, during which a teaser sketch of the next Volkswagen Amarok was shown.

2021 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet spy shots and video

Porsche has been spotted testing what's likely to be a prototype for the next 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet. The prototype may look like the 992-generation 911's standard Carrera Cabriolet but the center-lock wheels and enlarged brake rotors confirm this as a more hardcore model.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid - First Drive, March 2020

In the Zen environs around Tucson, Arizona, this past week, It didn’t take any level of meditation to understand what the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid brings to the increasingly crowded cohort of compact hybrid crossovers: poise.

Renewable energy is not just better for the environment, it's also becoming cheaper than coal for electricity generation in many parts of the world, according to a new report.

As Volkswagen begins Europen deliveries of the ID.3—the first of a family of electric cars based on its modular MEB platform—the automaker may be planning a smaller model based on the same platform, according to a new report.