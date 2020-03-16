Chevy refreshes Traverse SUV, Apex track car debuts, Model Y specs revealed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Chevrolet Traverse refreshed with new look, latest tech

Chevrolet has updated the 2021 Traverse three-row crossover SUV with revised front and rear ends, standard LED headlights and taillights, and more standard safety features.

2020 Mazda CX-30 earns Top Safety Pick award

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 small crossover SUV earned a Top Safety Pick from the IIHS when equipped with certain headlights, the automaker announced Friday.

2021 Genesis GV80 starts at $49,925, climbs to more than $70,000

The 2021 Genesis GV80 continues to impress, first with its striking design and luxurious interior, and now with its price. The first SUV from Hyundai's luxury brand undercuts other three-row crossover SUVs with a starting price just under $50,000

Apex AP-0

Sports car startup Apex unveils AP-0 electric track car

A British sports car startup by the name of Apex on Friday unveiled the new AP-0 electric track car. Apex was founded in 2018 by Hong Kong brothers Jason and Gary Leung and currently offers a gasoline-powered track car called the AP-1, which is essentially a rebadged version of the Elemental RP1 unveiled in 2016.

Spiritual successor to Lotus Esprit reportedly coming in 2021

Lotus is just putting the finishing touches on its bespoke Evija hypercar, and will then launch one final model based on the bonded and riveted aluminum platform underpinning its current lineup before switching to a new platform capable of supporting battery-electric powertrains.

Ferrari, FCA shut plants due to coronavirus

Ferrari announced on Saturday that it will shut production at its plant in Maranello, Italy, until March 27 due to supply chain issues caused by Covid-19 coronavirus lockdowns.

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y specs released at last: No towing, and some other surprises

A first look at official specs for the Tesla Model Y raises plenty of questions in the weight-and-hauling area—and answers a puzzle about efficiency.

Expanding highways adds to road congestion, report suggests

Decreasing traffic congestion isn't as simple as building more roads, according to a new report. New road construction may actually be making traffic worse.

VW claims ownership costs for ID.3 will be lower than for gas cars

The Volkswagen ID.3, the first of a family of electric cars based on the automaker's MEB platform, is now in production in Europe. VW claims customers there will benefit from significantly lower ownership costs than comparable internal-combustion cars.