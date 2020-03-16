2021 Chevrolet Traverse refreshed with new look, latest tech

Chevrolet has updated the 2021 Traverse three-row crossover SUV with revised front and rear ends, standard LED headlights and taillights, and more standard safety features, the automaker announced Friday.

Slotting between the Chevy Blazer mid-size crossover and the truck-based Chevy Tahoe, the eight-passenger Traverse is one of the larger three-row crossovers. For 2021, the family hauler is finally equipped with standard active safety features, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, and automatic high beams. This should improve its standing with families and its safety rating with the IIHS, which rated the 2020 Traverse as "Good" in crash tests but rated the standard headlights as subpar. Adaptive cruise control trickles down as an option on 3LT, RS, and Premier trims; last year it was only available on the top High Country trim.

That top trim also adds some new leather-seating options. Power-folding mirrors and a two-panel sunroof with a rear power sunshade are also available for 2021. A larger wireless charging pad and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability are also available to relieve the need for charging cords. An 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster flanked by traditional gauges is also newly standard on Premier and High Country models.

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

For 2021, the front grille gets more slats and has a more defined lower portion. Narrower LED headlights visually lower the front end, and the turn-signal indicators are integrated into the DRLs. Bigger, boxier fog lights combined with the more-defined lower grille make the Traverse look more buff down low.

Pricing will be announced when the 2021 Chevy Traverse goes on sale late this year.