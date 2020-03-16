2020 Mazda CX-30 earns Top Safety Pick award

March 16, 2020

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 small crossover SUV earned a Top Safety Pick from the IIHS when equipped with certain headlights, the automaker announced Friday.

New for 2020, the CX-30 earned "Good" ratings on all six crash tests performed by the non-profit safety agency, which for 2020 instituted more rigorous requirements to qualify for the industry's most coveted safety award. Included in those requirements were the standard headlights had to earn a "Good" or "Acceptable" rating, whereas last year the safer headlights could be optional equipment.

The 2020 CX-30's headlights earned a top "Good" rating on Base, Select, and Preferred trims, but in an unusual reversal, the adaptive headlights on the Premium top trim earned the lowest rating of "Poor" because of the excessive glare inflicted on other drivers. 

The small crossover that is larger than the CX-3 in Mazda's lineup comes standard with active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian detection, which was another requirement for 2020. The CX-30's AEB earned "Superior" ratings for stopping the vehicle to avoid collisions with vehicles and pedestrians in both the 12 and 25 mph tests.

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 joins other small crossovers such as the Chevy Equinox, Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Kona, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Soul, Kia Sportage, and Toyota RAV4 with a 2020 TSP award. 

The NHTSA has not yet crash tested the 2020 CX-30.

