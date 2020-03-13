Best-selling crossovers compared, Saleen 302 White Label reviewed, Mustang Mach-E conquests: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2020 Nissan Rogue: Compare Crossovers

With so many compact crossovers, picking the best one often comes down to feels more than facts. For two of the best-selling crossovers, the 2020 Toyota RAV4 and 2020 Nissan Rogue, the similarities are greater than the differences.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica review

With available all-wheel drive and the latest infotainment system, the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica stays ahead of other minivans and makes an even more compelling option over less practical SUVs. It earns a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10.

2020 Porsche 718 review

The Porsche 718 Boxster—that’s the convertible version—and 718 Cayman—that’s the hardtop —come in a dizzying array of trims, powertrains, and combinations. Overall, they’re good for 7.2 out of 10 on our scale, with impressive performance that easily overpowers, literally, any shortcomings in utility.

From Motor Authority:

2019 Saleen S302 White Label

First drive review: 2019 Saleen S302 White Label evokes 1980s style with modern performance

The year is 1988. Five Marquette University dudes hop into a white 1988 Ford Mustang Saleen convertible to head to the hotspots of downtown Milwaukee, feathered hair and mullets flapping in the breeze.

With trademark of Hornet name, could a Dodge small hatchback or crossover be in the works?

Dodge may be bringing back the Hornet name for a new North American model. The news comes by way of Motor Trend, which uncovered trademark filings by Dodge and reported on them on Wednesday. The name was last used on a 2006 concept car and prior to that it appeared on a 1970s AMC compact car.

"F9," the ninth "Fast and Furious" film, pushed to April 2, 2021 due to coronavirus

The ninth installment in the "Fast and Furious" film series, "F9", has been postponed due concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Originally scheduled to hit theaters May 22, the North American premiere has been pushed back to April 2, 2021.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, 2019 LA Auto Show

Mustang Mach-E electric SUV is wooing more from other brands than the typical Ford

Deliveries of the Ford Mustang Mach-E haven't begun yet, but in the meantime Ford is releasing smaller tidbits of information—about the people making reservations for the electric crossover, for instance. Ford claims six out of 10 Mach-E reservation holders are coming from other brands.

Will cheaper gas slow Tesla's surge?

One good reason to buy an electric car is to save money on fuel, so will low gas prices slow down Tesla sales? Wall Street, it seems, says "no."

Fast-charging method claims to help electric-car batteries last longer

Heat is the enemy of electric-car battery packs. And while high-performance driving might heat up the packs momentarily, few things you can do to the pack come close to the potential wear and tear inflicted by the kind of charging you’d need to use on a highway trip: DC fast charging.



