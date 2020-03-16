2021 Genesis GV80 starts at $49,925, climbs to more than $70,000

The 2021 Genesis GV80 continues to impress, first with its striking design and luxurious interior, and now with its price. The first SUV from Hyundai's luxury brand undercuts other three-row crossover SUVs with a starting price just under $50,000, the automaker announced on March 5.

The head-turning crossover SUV with its large, shield-like grille will start at $49,925 (including $1,025 destination) when it goes on sale this summer. Other luxury three-row crossovers such as the 2020 Lincoln Aviator, 2020 Cadillac XT6, and 2020 Audi Q7 cost at least $52,000 for the base models, and can run up to more than $90,000. The GV80 caps out at about $72,000, but its optional third row is smaller than the competition.

Genesis, which up until this point has made only sedans—namely the full-size G90, mid-size G80, and compact G70—typically equips its models with more standard equipment and fewer packages or piecemeal options than the established luxury brands. The GV80 comes with two engine choices, rear- or all-wheel drive, and three trim levels.

The $49,925 Standard model uses a 2.5-liter turbo-4 that sends power to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. It comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, synthetic leather seats and surfaces, heated 12-way power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, ambient lighting, keyless start, a huge 14.5-inch split-screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a seating system that automatically adjusts the seat, steering wheel, side mirrors, and head-up display to match the driver's body.

2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Genesis GV80 Genesis GV80

The Standard GV80 also comes loaded with safety equipment, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warnings, rear cross-traffic alerts, and automatic high beams.

The 2021 GV80 Advanced model starts at $53,825 and adds a panoramic sunroof, gorgeous matte finish wood trim on the spartan dash, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, an upgraded Lexicon sound system, and wireless device charging. This is the same equipment that comes on the GV80 Standard trim when equipped with all-wheel drive for $55,675. In effect, all-wheel drive adds about $1,850.

The $58,075 Prestige trim adds leather seats, 20-inch wheels, a surround-view camera system, rear automatic emergency braking, three-zone automatic climate control, heated rear seats, and additional driver's seat adjustments. This is similar content to the all-wheel-drive Advanced model for $60,025.

To get all-wheel drive on the Prestige model, it'll cost $64,425, but it also comes with 22-inch wheels, a softer electronically controlled suspension, and a head-up display.

The trim upgrades follow the same pattern for the uprated twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6, which comes with all-wheel drive. The Standard trim with the V-6 is $60,175 and comes with 20-inch wheels and the electronically controlled suspension. The Advanced trim is $65,375, but the Advanced+ trim adds a third row of seats with a power-folding 50/50 split for $700 more.

At the tippy top of the GV80 line is the 3.5T AWD Prestige for $71,975. It has all the goods: a velvety suede headliner, power-adjustable and ventilated second-row seats, 22-inch alloy wheels, nappa leather seating, a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster, an electronic limited-slip rear differential, and vanity mirrors for the second row.

The 2021 Genesis GV80 also comes with 3 years or 36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance and valet service, as well as complimentary multimedia and navigation updates.