2020 BMW X1 vs. GLA, Audi RS Q8 driven, emissions testing for tires? What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 BMW X1 vs. 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class: Compare Crossovers

For about the cost of an average new car—any new car—luxury automakers offer something that resembles affordable. For about $37,000, which is the average price paid for a new car last year, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class and 2020 BMW X1 are available.

Driver assistance systems need more human intervention, IIHS urges

Driver assistance systems such as Tesla's Autopilot and Cadillac's Super Cruise lull drivers into a false sense of security and can increase the risk of a crash, the IIHS found in a report released Thursday.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette review

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, the so-called C8 generation, has switched to a mid-engine design in a quest to elevate America’s sports car to supercar performance. It earns a 7.0 TCC Rating based on its performance and available features.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Audi RS Q8 first drive

First drive review: 2020 Audi RS Q8 rides a wave of blisteringly fast family SUVs

It’s a short throw between Audi’s hot family wagons. Yet, the 2020 Audi RS Q8 and RS 6 Avant are far apart in mission and execution. Despite their shared engines—a fire-breathing twin-turbo V-8 shared with Lamborghini and sourced from Porsche—the $113,995 RS Q8 and $109,995 RS 6 Avant are distant like the sun-drenched beaches and snow-capped mountaintops on the Spanish island of Tenerife off the coast of Africa.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE spy shots

A prototype for the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4 rival has just been spotted ahead of a likely debut in 2021. We should see it arrive in showrooms toward the end of that year as a 2022 model.

Ken Miles' “Flying Mustang” 1965 Shelby GT350R heads to auction, could fetch millions

The chance to own a real piece of Ford and Shelby history is coming up. Mecum is set to auction off the 1965 Ford Shelby GT350 Competition raced by Ken Miles at Green Valley Raceway in Smithfield, Texas, back in 1965.

From Green Car Reports:

Bollinger Motors E-Chassis - March 2020

Bollinger Motors teases commercial potential of its electric truck chassis

Bollinger Motors has been in a different category all along versus Rivian or other electric trucks—not only because it plans to keep the operation low-volume, but because it has focused on developing its B1 SUV and B2 pickup as Class 3 vehicles—trucks with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVRW) of more than 10,000 pounds and up to 14,000 pounds.

Study: Particulate emissions from tire wear is higher than from tailpipes

Tire and brake wear could be the next front of emissions testing, according to Emissions Analytics, an organization that conducts independent emissions tests. Emissions Analytics found that emissions of particulate matter from tire wear can be 1,000 times worse than from tailpipes.

France's Citroën will rent its Ami two-seat electric car for less than $23 a month

The Citroën Ami is a new electric car that that takes affordability to a new level. The Ami will be available to rent for the equivalent of $23 a month, for a 48-month period with $2,900, or for shorter terms through Free2Move, the car-sharing service operated by Citroën parent PSA Group.



