2021 Kia Seltos first drive, 2021 Roland Gumpert revealed, Tesla Cybertruck seeks a home: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive: 2021 Kia Seltos rides in style

The 2021 Kia Seltos piles on style like fresh Wranglers, crisp button-up shirts, hard-wearing felt Stetsons and shined up East Texas belt buckles. We recently drove the Seltos in the hill country outside San Antonio, where swamp oak and cedar elm share Texas dirt with shiny, new temples erected for high-school football.

Review update: 2020 Cadillac XT6 fades from 3-row party

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 is late to the three-row crossover SUV party. For some, such as the BMW X7, Lincoln Aviator, Kia Telluride, and Hyundai Palisade, being late to the party is an art form in lasting impressions. This is not the case with the 2020 Cadillac XT6.

2020 Nissan Titan vs. 2020 Ram 1500: Compare Trucks

2020 Ram 1500 and 2020 Nissan Titan full-size pickup trucks have similar form factors: engine in the front, a cabin in the middle, and an open bed in the back. From there, the two diverge quickly. As a result, the 2020 Ram 1500 earns a 6.2 TCC Rating and the 2020 Nissan Titan earns a 5.4.

2021 Roland Gumpert Nathalie First Edition

2021 Roland Gumpert Nathalie revealed

Regular readers of Motor Authority will recognize the Gumpert name from Gumpert Sportwagenmanufaktur, the German supercar company whose Apollo set lap records at both the Nürburgring and Top Gear Test Track during its prime.

2020 New York auto show postponed until August due to coronavirus concerns

Organizers of the 2020 New York auto show confirmed Tuesday that next month's show will be postponed until late August due to increasing health concerns related to the spreading coronavirus in the area.

2022 Mercedes-AMG C53 spy shots

Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the new C53. It should debut late this year or early next, as a 2022 model. The regular C-Class is due around the same time while the new C63 should arrive six months to a year further out.

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla is looking for a US location to build Cybertruck—and more Model Y

Tesla’s reservation page for its eagerly anticipated Cybertruck still indicates that the company plans to begin deliveries of at least one version in late 2021. And yet the company has just revealed one of the first concrete indications that it’s homing in on a production location for the new product.

This Tesla Model 3 sounds like a gasoline car

When it comes to electric cars, one of the hardest things for automotive enthusiasts to get over is the lack of engine noise. But even if an electric car doesn't have a sonorous V-12 or a bellowing small-block V-8, that doesn't mean the owner has to drive along in silence.

Truck modifiers behind "Diesel Brothers" hit with $850,000 fine for pollution

David "Heavy D" Sparks and David "Diesel Dave" Kiley, along with other defendants in the case, run a Utah-based shop that modifies diesel trucks. These modifications often include tampering with emissions-control equipment, hence the fine.







