2021 Honda Odyssey previewed, Audi RS 6 Avant priced, EV Porsche coupes not here yet: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Honda Odyssey gets more bling, but is still a minivan

The 2021 Honda Odyssey will get a refreshed look and improved tech and safety features when it debuts at the 2020 New York Auto Show in April, the automaker announced Monday.

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid nabs Top Safety Pick award

The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid joins the conventional CR-V in earning a 2020 Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS, the automaker announced Tuesday.

2021 Toyota RAV4 review

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 is a mega-selling compact crossover that still has a few tricks up its sleeve. It’s due in mid-2020, and brings with it a plug-in hybrid with a twist: the 2021 RAV4 Prime that may be the best performer of the bunch.

From Motor Authority:

Toyota President Akio Toyoda recreates famous Lexus LS 400 spot from 1989

Back in 1989, Lexus ran a television commercial highlighting the refinement of the original LS 400 by sitting a tower of Champagne glasses on its hood while it made a 145-mph run on a dyno.

2020 Audi RS 6 Avant is an angry $109,995 wagon ready for soccer practice

On Monday, Audi announced the 2020 Audi RS 6 Avant will cost $109,995 when it goes on sale in the U.S. this fall. Cue the sound of enthusiasts checking their savings account balances.

Ruf Rodeo Concept explores the off-road-ready 911

It was in 1978 that Porsche built its 911 SC Safari rally car to compete in the East Africa Rally. The car's raised suspension, extra driving lights, and protective gear made it an instant classic, but the idea of an off-road-ready 911 never made the transition from the world of motorsport to the showroom, although we came close in the '80s with the 959.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S

Porsche says batteries are still too heavy for its smaller sports cars

Porsche has committed to making electric cars a permanent part of its lineup, but that doesn't mean every model will get an all-electric powertrain.

BMW confirms iX3 electric SUV isn’t coming to the US

Instead, the first long-range BMW electric vehicle for America will be the X5-sized iNext SUV, followed by the i4 by the end of 2021.

UK company claims most power-dense electric motor for EVs

Equipmake said its new Ampere motor will develop 20 kilowatts (27 horsepower) per kilogram. The company claims it is four times the power density of conventional motors. Total output will be 220 kw (295 hp) at 30,000 rpm, with a weight of less than 22 pounds, according to Equipmake.



