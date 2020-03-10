2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid nabs Top Safety Pick award

The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid joins the conventional CR-V in earning a 2020 Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS, the automaker announced Tuesday. The 2020 CR-V Hybrid earned top "Good" ratings in all six crash tests, and a "Superior" rating in front crash prevention with both other vehicles and pedestrians.

The only thing stopping the 2020 CR-V Hybrid from earning the coveted Top Safety Pick+ award is its "Acceptable" headlight rating. Visibility on some left curves was deemed inadequate by the insurance industry-funded association.

TSPs are harder to come by for 2020, with the IIHS requiring a top "Good" rating on the passenger-side overlap crash test, automatic emergency braking to apply to pedestrians as well as vehicles, and standard headlights that get at least an "Acceptable" rating to help curb the number of traffic fatalities at night.

Still, the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid and gas models received five-star ratings from the NHTSA, and come standard with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control.

Other crossover SUVs to earn 2020 TSP awards include the Kia Soul, Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru Outback, Subaru Forester, Chevy Equinox, Ford Escape, Hyundai Kona, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Mazda CX-3 and CX-5, and Toyota RAV4.