2021 Honda Odyssey gets more bling, but is still a minivan

The 2021 Honda Odyssey will get a refreshed look and improved tech and safety features when it debuts at the 2020 New York Auto Show in April, the automaker announced Monday.

The best-selling minivan wears a new face with a grille that appears lower but is really just stretched wider for a sportier look. A chrome band moves from the center of the grille to the top, and the lower grille is stretched as well, and flanked by vertical fog lights. The Elite trim comes with new 19-inch alloy wheels, because all minivans should have a wider grille and larger wheel options. The standard 18-inch wheels on LX, EX, EX-L, and Touring trims should ride quieter, too.

Honda says interior changes result in fold-flat second-row seats for easier removal, although they're not the same as the Stow N' Go seats that fold into the floor of the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica. Unlike the Pacifica or the Toyota Sienna, the 2021 Honda Odyssey isn't available with all-wheel drive. The Odyssey is powered by a 280-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 with a 10-speed automatic transmission that powers the front wheels only.

2021 Honda Odyssey

Honda has high expectations for safety ratings on the 2021 Odyssey from the NHTSA and IIHS. A suite of active safety features called Honda Sensing stretches across every trim level, including LX, as standard equipment on the 2021 model. In addition to automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, and automatic high beams, every Odyssey comes with adaptive cruise control and a rear-seat reminder. On Touring and Elite trims, a camera will project the rear seating area on the 8.0-inch touchscreen for an added level of rear-seat reminders.

Pricing and availability will be announced later this year, Honda said.