Toyota expands recall, electric Camaro possibility, Honda Clarity EV discontinued: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Toyota Highlander

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
March 9, 2020

Toyota, Lexus expand fuel pump recall to 1.8 million vehicles

Toyota expanded its recall of vehicles with a faulty fuel pump and ordered dealers to stop selling newer models because the failure can stall the engine and increase the risk of a crash, the automaker announced to the NHTSA on March 4.  

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class preview

Luxury sedans like the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class get a raw deal sometimes. Overlooked on the same lots next to mega-buck, luxury land yachts like the GLE-Class and S-Class, and out of reach from reaching new buyers mentally calculating how many coffees they need to skip to make each GLA-Class payment, the E-Class is excellence hiding in plain sight.

2020 Toyota Tundra review

The 2020 Toyota Tundra is a hard-working truck that’s light on luxury and high-tech features. Toyota’s full-size pickup has its assets, but its basic design dates back more than a decade and it shows. 

From Motor Authority:

Delivery of 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with VIN ending in 001 at Rick Hendrick City Chevrolet

 

First 2020 Chevy Corvette is delivered to its owner

Chevrolet's new mid-engine Corvette is finally being delivered to dealerships all across the country, but if you were hoping to get your hands on the very first example, the one with a VIN ending in 001, you're too late.

Electric Chevy Camaro? GM says it'll mull it

General Motors is preparing to launch a new crop of electric cars. A short video posted by the automaker on Twitter this week hints that an electric Chevrolet Camaro could be one of them.

Next BMW M2 reportedly coming with 420 horsepower, platform shared with Z4/Supra

BMW is working on a redesign for its 2-Series coupe—the current one dates back to 2014—and the plan is to stick with rear-wheel drive. This means that our favorite 2-Series variant, the M2, won't lose its hardcore edge. 

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Honda Clarity Electric

 
American Honda Motor confirmed to Green Car Reports last week that the Clarity Electric was discontinued at the end of the 2019 model year and won’t be coming back again. 
 
 
General Motors has been teasing the possibility of a Bolt EV-based crossover for nearly two and a half years. It’s been broadly assumed that such a model will offer a little more interior space and versatility than the current Chevrolet Bolt EV—as well as some chunkier design cues and all-wheel drive. 
 

Electrify America has reached a significant milestone for electric-car charging in California, the biggest market for EVs in the United States. About 15 months after opening its first California charging station, the network has opened its 100th charging station in the state.

 
