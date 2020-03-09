Toyota, Lexus expand fuel pump recall to 1.8 million vehicles

Toyota expanded its recall of vehicles with a faulty fuel pump and ordered dealers to stop selling newer models because the failure can stall the engine and increase the risk of a crash, the automaker announced to the NHTSA on March 4.

The low pressure fuel pump inside the fuel tank can fail, and should be replaced. Warning lights may alert the driver and the engine may run rougher and stalled vehicles may not restart, Toyota told dealers of Lexus and Toyota models. The recall for Toyota and Lexus models now includes 1,817,969 vehicles.

The initial recall Jan. 20 covered 695,541 new models, but the expanded recall added some older vehicles while some newer ones were taken off the list.

Affected Lexus models include:

2018-2019 ES350

2018-2019 GS 300/350

2013-2014 GS 350

2014-2015 GX 460

2014 IS F

2017 IS 200t

2018-2019 IS 300

2014-2015, 2018-2019 IS 350

2018-2019 LC 500, LC 500h

2013-2015 LS 460

2018-2019 LS 500, LS 500h

2014-2015 LX 570

2015 NX 200t

2015 RC 350

2017 RC 200t

2018-2019 RC 300/350

2017-2019 RX 350

2018-2019 RX 350L

Affected Toyota models include:

2014-2015 4Runner

2018-2019 Avalon

2018-2019 Camry

2018-2019 Corolla

2014 FJ Cruiser

2018-2019 Highlander

2014-2015 Land Cruiser

2018-2019 Sequoia

2017-2019 Sienna

2018-2019 Tacoma

2018-2019 Tundra

The stop-sale order is effective immediately. Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by March 13 in the first wave of recall notices, and by May 3 in the expanded recall. Toyota/Lexus dealers will replace the fuel pump at no cost to owners. Owners who have paid to fix the vehicle already will be reimbursed.

To see if your vehicle is affected, visit NHTSA's website or contact Toyota customer service at 1-888-27-9371 for recall number 20TB02 and 20TA02, or contact Lexus customer service at 1-800-255-3987 for recall number 20LB01 and 20LA01.