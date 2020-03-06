2020 Tundra vs. Titan, 2020 Cadillac XT6 first drive, GM's future EV models: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Nissan Titan vs. 2020 Toyota Tundra: Compare Trucks

The Toyota Tundra and Nissan Titan pickup trucks are relative outliers among rivals from Ford, General Motors, and Ram, but far from also-rans. Combined, the two trucks outsold nearly every new sedan on sale last year

2021 Volkswagen Atlas gets a fresh look but keeps the old price

The refreshed 2021 Volkswagen Atlas crossover SUV will start at $32,565 (including $1,020 destination) when it arrives at dealers this spring. The three-row crossover has the same base price as its predecessor, despite new front and rear bumpers, standard LED lighting, and more available features.

2020 BMW 2-Series review

New for 2020, the BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe compact sedan joins the coupe, convertible as the entry-level model for the brand. The Gran Coupe comes well-equipped and has a roomy cabin, earning a TCC Rating of 5.8 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Cadillac XT6

First drive review: The 2020 Cadillac XT6 could’ve been better

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 offers three rows of seats, most of the tech luxury buyers want, and a controlled ride.It could have and should have been better, and in fact it was going to be.

Automakers, here’s how to do Apple CarPlay the right way

In the four years since CarPlay started to spread across the industry it’s morphed, adding features, capabilities, and connectivity options. That means that for every different car or truck where CarPlay is available, there’s a different format, screen size, or way to access voice commands.

The $49,925 2021 Genesis GV80 is a chic, luxury crossover steal

The 2021 Genesis GV80 crossover SUV will cost $49,925, offer a pair of new turbocharged engines and offer cutting-edge technology like a road-preview system for the suspension and a new active noise cancellation system.

From Green Car Reports:

Teaser for Cadillac Lyriq electric cossover SUV based on GM BEV3 modular platform

Here are 10 of the electric vehicles GM might (or will) build on its Ultium foundation

Under its Design Dome, part of its Warren Tech Center and where concept cars have been prepared and vehicles—even like the EV1—have been designed and developed since 1955, GM provided a sketch to media and investors Wednesday of how its Ultium electric propulsion strategy will take form in actual production-bound vehicles.

Electric Ford Transit will be a quiet, clean package-delivery machine

Package delivery is about to get a lot greener. An electric version of the Ford Transit cargo van will launch in the United States and Canada for the 2022 model year.

Plug-in hybrid versions of Mercedes-Benz compact cars and SUVs introduced, but not US-bound

Mercedes-Benz is adding plug-in hybrid versions of three recently-redesigned compact models—the CLA, CLA Shooting Brake, and GLA—but none of them are slated for the United States.