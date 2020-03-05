2021 Volkswagen Atlas gets a fresh look but keeps the old price

The refreshed 2021 Volkswagen Atlas crossover SUV will start at $32,565 (including $1,020 destination) when it arrives at dealers this spring. The three-row crossover has the same base price as its predecessor, despite new front and rear bumpers, standard LED lighting, and more available features.

The biggest news for the 2021 is the pairing of the 235-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine with all-wheel drive, and the turbo-4 being made available across all three core trims of the three-row crossover. All-wheel drive adds $1,900 across the board, and upgrading to the 276-hp V-6 adds $1,400.

Every Atlas comes with seven seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, rain-sensing wipers, cloth seats, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. All 2021 models feature automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alert.

Stepping up from the base S is the Atlas SE for $35,915, which is $200 more than last year's Atlas. It adds keyless access, synthetic leather seating, 10-way power adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, five USB ports, and a power liftgate.

Opt up for the SE with Technology line, which starts at $37,915 for the turbo-4 or $39,315 for the optional V-6, and VW adds more gear. It adds 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels, remote start, and adaptive cruise control that goes down to a stop and restarts. Add the R-Line package on the V-6 for another $1,400 to get black accents on the five-spoke wheels, bumpers, and R-Line badging throughout.

The SEL trim starts at $43,315 for the V-6 with front-wheel drive, which is $300 less than last year, or it can be had with the turbo-4 in AWD for $43,415. SEL adds adaptive headlights, eight-way power-adjustable passenger's seat, Volkswagen's excellent Digital Cockpit instrument cluster with navigation, a V-6 towing package to lug up to 5,000 pounds, and active lane control.

The SEL R-Line adds the cosmetic flourishes of the SE R-Line with the V-6 only for $45,015. It comes with 21-inch machined wheels.

The SEL Premium comes with AWD standard for $48,215 with the turbo-4 and an $1,800 bump for the V-6 to eclipse the $50,000 mark. It comes with leather seats that are heated and cooled up front, and heated in the second row, ambient lighting, and a Fender audio system. A surround-view camera system also comes standard.

At the tippy top of the Atlas line is the SEL Premium R-Line for the V-6 with AWD and the R-Line accents for $51,715.

The 2020 Atlas Cross Sport five-seat crossover SUV that is based on the Atlas costs $1,000 less than comparably equipped Atlas versions.