MPGs on the rise, 2021 Audi A3 previewed, BMW i4 teased: What's New @ The Car Connection

Average fuel economy improves, despite proliferation of SUVs

The average fuel economy of new vehicles in the U.S. increased to 25.1 mpg, which represents a record high in fuel economy and a record low in carbon dioxide emissions, according to an annual report released Monday by the EPA.

2020 Audi R8 review

The two-door coupe or convertible returns for 2020 after a yearlong hiatus. It’s mildly updated this year with a new nose and slightly more powerful engine that pushes the mid-engine supercar to more than 200 mph with a long enough runway.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Audi A3 Sportback

2021 Audi A3 revealed in Sportback body style

Audi on Tuesday unveiled a new generation of its A3 compact car, in five-door Sportback guise. An A3 sedan will follow shortly after and there will once again be high-performance RS 3 versions of each. This time around we won't see an A3 Cabriolet, though.

Wagons West! 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain wagon is heading to the States

Mercedes-Benz confirmed that it would bring its E-Class All-Terrain off-road wagon to the States for the first time this fall after it's been on sale in Europe for about four years.

Germany's top auto show will leave Frankfurt for Munich in 2021

Munich beat other top contenders Berlin and Hamburg for the honor of hosting Germany's top auto show.

From Green Car Reports:

BMW Concept i4

BMW Concept i4 teases German alternative to Tesla Model 3 due next year

The BMW i4 will directly take on a vehicle that has chipped away at the gasoline 3-Series' market share in North America.

Volkswagen on Tuesday officially confirmed what has been an open secret for some time: that the ID Crozz concept crossover will be called the Volkswagen ID.4 when it goes on sale later this year, starting in Europe.

Byton is working up to the release of its first model, the M-Byte, in Europe with a "hybrid" approach to sales and service.