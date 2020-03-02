Pedestrian deaths skyrocket, 2020 Audi S4 first drive, California hybrid sales surge: What's New @ The Car Connection

Pedestrian deaths reach 30-year high in 2019

Pedestrian deaths caused by drivers increased 50% in the past decade, according to a report released last month from the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Kia recalling more than 141,000 Optima sedans for faulty fuel lines

Kia will recall 2013-2014 Optima sedans for a faulty fuel line that could crack and increase the risk of a fire, the automaker announced last month.

2020 BMW X1 review

The 2020 BMW X1 blends crossover style with hatchback practicality. It’s a winning formula on both sides of the equation: The X1 is the most affordable BMW and, for BMW, it is its best-selling crossover in the world.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Audi S4

First drive review: 2020 Audi S4 outruns expectations

On one long stretch of desert road, where only roadrunners and tumbleweeds kick up any dust, the 2020 Audi S4 exceeds the speed limit without an effort. Only some loose gravel left over from a flash flood could slow it down.

First drive review: 2020 BMW X5 M and X6 M are beasts in search of a track

In its quest to shed lingering concerns that it has gotten too soft, BMW may have overcompensated with its 2020 X5 M and X6 M. These M-ified versions of BMW’s mid-size SUVs—think X5 for practicality and X6 for a more evocative roofline—have been conceived with track use in mind.

Alfa Romeo revives GTA badge with pair of hardcore Giulias

Alfa Romeo's Giulia Quadrifoglio is already one of the fastest sedans in production, but on Monday the Italian automaker unveiled not one, but two faster versions of the car. The new models use Alfa Romeo's famous GTA badge and feature a 532-horsepower version of the 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 that normally delivers 505 hp in the Giulia Quadrifoglio.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

With most numbers for vehicle sales in 2019 now tallied, it appears to have been the year in which hybrids got a second wind, electric vehicle growth stumbled, and plug-in hybrids started to fall out of favor.

Hyundai created one of the most appealing affordable long-range electric vehicles yet—its Kona Electric crossover —and then has faced widespread criticism for limiting supply well below demand in the U.S. and Europe.

Germany registered strong growth in EV sales in 2019, but there's a lot of anxiety in Germany over whether its domestic industry will step up and make those cars.