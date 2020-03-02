2020 Audi A7, Q8 earn Top Safety Pick award; A6 gets Top Safety Pick+

Three 2020 Audi models aced crash tests and earned top safety honors from the IIHS, the nation's most rigorous crash-test safety organization, the automaker announced last week.

The 2020 Audi A6 mid-size luxury sedan led the pack with highest honors and a Top Safety Pick+ award due to its better standard headlights. The LED projector lights standard on base Premium trim received an "Acceptable" rating, which is part of the tougher criteria instituted by the IIHS for 2020 models. Those LED headlights were not adaptive but did come with automatic high beams, which the agency prefers. The headlights equipped on A6 Premium Plus and A6 Prestige models were rated as "Good" by the safety agency.

New for 2020, the Audi Q8 five-seat crossover SUV joins the 2020 Audi A7 sportback as a Top Safety Pick, when equipped with available the HD Matrix design LED package.

All three Audi vehicles earned top "Good" scores on the battery of six crash tests. The standard automatic emergency braking system Audi calls "pre sense basic" earned a "Superior" rating for being able to avoid collisions with both vehicles and pedestrians at speeds of up to 25 mph.