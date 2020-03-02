Kia recalling more than 141,000 Optima sedans for faulty fuel lines

2013 Kia Optima Hybrid

March 2, 2020

Kia will recall 2013-2014 Optima sedans for a faulty fuel line that could crack and increase the risk of a fire, the automaker announced last month.

According to paperwork filed with federal safety officials, no injuries or fires have been reportedly caused by the defective line.

At issue are low-pressure fuel lines in 2013 and 2014 Kia Optima sedans equipped with a 2.4-liter inline-4 or 2.0-liter turbo-4, both with direct injection. The fuel hose may deteriorate and crack over time due to excessive heat in the engine. The recall covers 141,774 Optima sedans. Kia said it's unsure what the fix will be for the cars, but said repairs will begin sometime next month.

Kia said affected owners may notice a smell of fuel from the engine compartment or leaking fuel.

The automaker said it will notify owners of affected vehicles and ask that those cars be brought into a dealership where they can be inspected and repaired for free.

To check to see if your car is affected by the recall, contact Kia customer service at 800-333-4542 or check online.

