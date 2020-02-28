2020 Audi Q7 first drive, 2021 AMG GLE 63 first drive, CR-V Hybrid priced right: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive: 2020 Audi Q7 goes long on tech, short on space and fuel economy

The mid-cycle refresh of the 2020 Audi Q7 crossover SUV brings a mix of contradictory developments. The new MIB3 infotainment system makes the best native navigation on the market even better, but the new turbocharged V-6 contributes to lower fuel economy than the outgoing supercharged V-6.

We’re all Loverboy and we’re all working for the weekend. When it comes time to hit the road with the family and toys, few SUVs can do it better than the 2020 Ford Expedition and 2020 Chevy Suburban. They’re kings (or queens) of weekends.

The Porsche Cayenne ruffled a lot of feathers when it first joined the sports-car maker’s lineup. Now it’s the best-selling Porsche model and takes at least a share of the title of hottest performance SUV.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S

First drive review: 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S deals out luxury and performance equally

Under the hood lies an alternatively subdued and angry German V-8 borrowed from a supercar. And its cabin can carry five passengers and their luggage in unmatched comfort. It’s the SUV for those who want all the luxury, all the power, and all the performance. It’s the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S.

2020 Geneva auto show canceled due to coronavirus restrictions

The 2020 Geneva auto show was expected to play host to 90 world or European premieres and more than 700,000 visitors.

Chevy builds its last Impala

Chevrolet on Thursday built its last Impala, bringing to close a nameplate that dates back to 1958. The final example, finished in red, is bound for a customer and not Chevy's own private collection.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid gets 40 mpg city, price tag to rival RAV4 Hybrid

The CR-V’s arrival cements an entirely new segment for mileage-conscious buyers who aren’t yet ready to embrace EVs. Just a few model years ago, the U.S. lacked a single hybrid entry in what had fast become its most important vehicle segment: all-wheel-drive compact crossovers.

Electrify America gets 30 solar-powered EV charging stations for rural California

Continuing its ten-year project to spend Volkswagen diesel-emissions penalties on zero-emission vehicle infrastructure, Electrify America will invest $2 million to install 30 solar-powered charging stations in rural California.