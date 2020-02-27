Pilot vs. Ascent, new Golf GTI debuts, Toyota hybrids are everlast: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Honda Pilot vs. 2020 Subaru Ascent: Compare Crossovers

The 2020 Honda Pilot and 2020 Subaru Ascent count between them a baker’s dozen USB chargers, seating for more than 15, and more cupholders than our bladders can stand. So which crossover is best for your family?

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid gets 40 mpg city

The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid gets an EPA-rated 40 mpg city, 35 highway, 38 combined when it arrives on dealer lots March 1, the automaker announced Thursday.

2020 Chevrolet Equinox vs. 2020 GMC Terrain: Compare Crossovers

Although the 2020 Chevy Equinox and 2020 GMC Terrain are assembled in the same plant, share similar powertrains, and may even share the same floor space at the dealership, these two compact crossovers from General Motors have more than just daylight separating them.

From Motor Authority:

Volkswagen Golf GTI

New Volkswagen Golf GTI arrives with more power and tech, same old charm

VW unveiled the Golf GTI ahead of the hot hatch's formal debut at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show, and it will feature more digital screens and more power in the same GTI package that enthusiasts love.

2020 Ford F-150 gets 775-horsepower upgrade from Hennessey

Hennessey has come out with a 775-horsepower Ford F-150 and only 100 will be built for the 2020 model year.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace spy shots

Every model in Jaguar's lineup will be updated or redesigned over the course of the coming year, including its smallest crossover.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Toyota Prius

Study: Toyota has the longest-lasting hybrids

Toyota hybrids already have a reputation for lasting a long time without the kind of serious mechanical issues that might retire them from the road. A study released Wednesday helps confirm that.

Renault launches new all-electric car-sharing service in Paris

Zity sweeps in to potentially meet pent-up demand left by former effort Autolib; but will it find better success than other automaker-run programs?

DS Aero Sport Lounge concept electric car is so very avante-garde

France's PSA is showing a flamboyantly styled, fully electric crossover in a concept bound for the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.



