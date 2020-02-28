2020 Ford Expedition vs. 2020 Chevy Suburban: Compare SUVs

We’re all Loverboy and we’re all working for the weekend.

When it comes time to hit the road with the family and toys, few SUVs can do it better than the 2020 Ford Expedition and 2020 Chevy Suburban. They’re kings (or queens) of weekends.

Both SUVs offer big power, big space, and in some cases, big price tags. The only thing bigger? The rivalry between both.

MORE: Read our 2020 Ford Expedition and 2020 Chevrolet Suburban full reviews

The TCC Rating indicates a clear win for Ford, but there’s a caveat. The 2020 ‘Burban is a codger in the SUV arms race; a completely different Suburban is coming for 2021. Our competition here forgoes that version completely, but patient shoppers would do well to wait a few months: the new Suburban promises more comfort, more available engine choices, and even more size.

2020 Ford Expedition Limited FX4

For now, the Ford Expedition’s our pick because it’s more comfortable and quiet. In King Ranch, Limited, and Platinum configurations, the Expedition’s a rival for the supreme comfort of the Lincoln Navigator (which is mechanically related). Equipped with second-row captain’s chairs that slide forward and backward, adults won’t complain in taking the long way home in any seat. Front-seat riders get a perk, literally and figuratively: some Expedition trims can be equipped with in-seat massagers.

2020 Chevrolet Suburban

The Suburban has seats for up to nine with a first-row bench that’s a nod to tradition more than it is a necessity. Everything is in the right place, including second-row captain’s chairs in some trims, but the third row is a little cramped and rides over a rear axle that can bound on uneven pavement. The Suburban’s interior is relatively aged compared to the Expedition, although next year’s version may remedy that.

Under the hood, the Expedition taps twin-turbo V-6 power and a 10-speed automatic for propulsion. Lower trims make good with 375 horsepower, though the Expedition Platinum taps the turbos for 25 more hp. Rear-wheel drive is standard while four-wheel drive is optional on most Expeditions. With heavy-duty cooling, the Expedition is rated to tow up to 9,300 pounds in certain configurations. Mileage sinks appropriately from the mid-teens to “LOL” with a full load of passengers and a trailer.

The Suburban prefers V-8 power, you choose how to flex your fuel points. The standard 5.3-liter V-8 makes 355 hp and is teamed to a 6-speed automatic that’s outnumbered in just about every way. An optional 6.2-liter V-8 makes 420 hp and is paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission (Plot twist: It’s actually shared with Ford, although they’re tuned separately) with rear- or four-wheel drive. Properly equipped, the Suburban will tow up to 8,300 pounds, which is still plenty for weekend toys or trailers.

2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch 2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch 2020 Chevrolet Suburban

The Chevy Suburban gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen as standard equipment with cloth upholstery, three-zone climate control, and 18-inch wheels for $53,000 to start (four-wheel drive adds $3,000 across the board).

The least expensive Ford Expedition costs about $54,000 and gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen, cloth upholstery, and 18-inch wheels, but it’s not apples-to-apples with the Suburban. The longer-wheelbase Expedition Max costs $57,235 in the base configuration and is the natural rival for the Suburban. In top trims, both can cost more than $70,000, although the Expedition is closer to convincing luxury. The Expedition also includes standard safety features that Chevy can’t match with automatic emergency braking and active lane control.

That may change with a new Suburban around the corner soon but for now, the 2020 Expedition is our family getaway SUV.