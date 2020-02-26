Accord vs. Camry, 2020 Corvette review, Polestar Precept preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Honda Accord vs. 2020 Toyota Camry: Compare Cars
Rivalries endure based on the respective strengths of each competitor, and the 2020 Toyota Camry vs. 2020 Honda Accord battle is a mid-size sedan showdown for the ages.
Ford issues 3 recalls for F-150, F-Series pickup trucks
Ford announced Wednesday three separate recalls for the Ford F-150 and F-Series Super Duty line of pickup trucks. The first and largest of the recalls covers 166,196 newer model F-150s with LED headlights.
2020 Land Rover Range Rover review
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover is the latest in a long line of icons. Its styling has evolved at about the pace of rhinos, alligators, and the Porsche 911. That could be seen as a criticism when applied to other cars, but it’s not the case here—the Range Rover aesthetic has been near-perfect since its debut in 1972.
From Motor Authority:
2020 Chevrolet Corvette
2020 Chevrolet Corvette
Review: The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette sticks its mid-engine supercar landing
The eight-generation Corvette, codenamed C8, represents a paradigm shift from every Corvette that came before. The goal for the C8 was to create a car that could perform better than the front-engine C7 Corvette.
The 90th running of the Geneva International Motor Show gets underway on March 3 and organizers have confirmed over 90 world or European premieres. More than 150 exhibitors will be present, too, including all your favorite performance and luxury marques plus a number of newcomers.
BMW i4 concept previews 523-horsepower Tesla Model 3 rival
The i4 is a small sport sedan due in 2021 as part of the next-generation BMW 4-Series family, and concept version previewing it will be shown shortly.
From Green Car Reports:
Polestar Precept concept
Email This Page