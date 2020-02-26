Accord vs. Camry, 2020 Corvette review, Polestar Precept preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

February 26, 2020

2020 Honda Accord vs. 2020 Toyota Camry: Compare Cars

Rivalries endure based on the respective strengths of each competitor, and the 2020 Toyota Camry vs. 2020 Honda Accord battle is a mid-size sedan showdown for the ages. 

Ford issues 3 recalls for F-150, F-Series pickup trucks

Ford announced Wednesday three separate recalls for the Ford F-150 and F-Series Super Duty line of pickup trucks. The first and largest of the recalls covers 166,196 newer model F-150s with LED headlights.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover review

The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover is the latest in a long line of icons. Its styling has evolved at about the pace of rhinos, alligators, and the Porsche 911. That could be seen as a criticism when applied to other cars, but it’s not the case here—the Range Rover aesthetic has been near-perfect since its debut in 1972.

Review: The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette sticks its mid-engine supercar landing

The eight-generation Corvette, codenamed C8, represents a paradigm shift from every Corvette that came before. The goal for the C8 was to create a car that could perform better than the front-engine C7 Corvette.  

2020 Geneva auto show preview

The 90th running of the Geneva International Motor Show gets underway on March 3 and organizers have confirmed over 90 world or European premieres. More than 150 exhibitors will be present, too, including all your favorite performance and luxury marques plus a number of newcomers.

BMW i4 concept previews 523-horsepower Tesla Model 3 rival

The i4 is a small sport sedan due in 2021 as part of the next-generation BMW 4-Series family, and concept version previewing it will be shown shortly.

Polestar Precept concept

The Precept concept is much larger than the Polestar 2 that's soon reaching the market. It has all the makings of a flagship for the EV brand.
 
 
Some traditional internal-combustion components, like transmissions, could use a rethink yet—with more smarts, not more gears.
 
 
Researchers from Russia suggest a potential breakthrough in solar-cell composition—although commercial viability may be many years off. 
