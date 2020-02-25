Ford issues 3 recalls for F-150, F-Series pickup trucks

Ford announced Wednesday three separate recalls for the Ford F-150 and F-Series Super Duty line of pickup trucks.

The first and largest of the recalls covers 166,196 newer model F-150s with LED headlights. The daytime running lights (DRL) on some 2018-2020 F-150s equipped with LED headlights can stay illuminated instead of dimming when the operator switches the headlights from automatic to the "on" position. The DRLs are supposed to dim, but in the affected vehicles they remain activated, which can impair the visibility of other drivers and increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the software for free.

The second recall is for 2015-2016 Ford F-150 pickups. The engine block heater cable might have the wrong length and insufficient heat protection, which can cause a short when the vehicle is parked and the block heater plugged into an outlet. The wire can melt, increasing the risk of fire. The recall covers more than 33,000 vehicles in Canada and the U.S.

Dealers will inspect the cable and repair or replace it for free.

The last recall covers the 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty trucks and 2021 E-Series heavy-duty work vehicles. The affected 319 vehicles don't have the right amount of axle lubricant, which can cause the driveshaft to separate from the rear axle. Affected owners will be asked to bring their vehicles in for inspection so dealers can inspect the differential fluid level. If there's a problem, Ford will replace the rear axle assembly.

Owners can check Ford's recall website for more info.