Wrangler vs. 4Runner, Mercedes-AMG subscriptions, Tesla Cybertruck suspension; What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Jeep Wrangler vs. 2020 Toyota 4Runner: Compare SUVs

The boxy off-roaders square off against each other and aim for weekend warriors with their different takes on old school off-roading. Which one is better for you?

Kia Sorento, Sedona recalled for increased fire risk

Paperwork filed with federal regulators indicated that an electrical short in the braking system could cause a fire in the affected cars.

2020 Land Rover Discovery full review

The family-friendly SUV can still go anywhere and it earns a 6.8 TCC Rating

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 63 S Coupe first drive review

From Motor Authority:

Mercedes-AMG joins the subscription game with $3,595 monthly plan

Drivers in Atlanta can get behind the wheel of a new Mercedes-AMG every week.

VW reportedly mulls ID electric sports car

A battery-electric sports car may be in the work for Volkswagen, according to reports.

Q by Aston Martin ready to make bespoke versions of the DBX SUV

The high-end automaker will offer its SUV in the second half of this year, but prospective owners can now personalize their cars before they arrive.

Tesla Cybertruck prototype - Nov. 2019

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Cybertruck active suspension will be "game-changing," says Musk

Stop us if you've heard this before: CEO Elon Musk made big promises for his upcoming car including load-leveling suspension and laser headlights.

Yamaha enters the business of electric-car motors—just not whole EVs

After showing a few concept cars, Yamaha says now that it'll focus on supplying other carmakers with electric motors.

Electric pickup from former GM plant will have in-wheel hub motors

The rebranded company that took over a shuttered GM plant in Ohio says it wants to beat other truckmakers like Rivian, GM, and Tesla to production.