Wrangler vs. 4Runner, Mercedes-AMG subscriptions, Tesla Cybertruck suspension; What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Jeep Wrangler vs. 2020 Toyota 4Runner: Compare SUVs
The boxy off-roaders square off against each other and aim for weekend warriors with their different takes on old school off-roading. Which one is better for you?
Kia Sorento, Sedona recalled for increased fire risk
Paperwork filed with federal regulators indicated that an electrical short in the braking system could cause a fire in the affected cars.
2020 Land Rover Discovery full review
The family-friendly SUV can still go anywhere and it earns a 6.8 TCC Rating
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 63 S Coupe first drive review
From Motor Authority:
Mercedes-AMG joins the subscription game with $3,595 monthly plan
Drivers in Atlanta can get behind the wheel of a new Mercedes-AMG every week.
VW reportedly mulls ID electric sports car
A battery-electric sports car may be in the work for Volkswagen, according to reports.
Q by Aston Martin ready to make bespoke versions of the DBX SUV
The high-end automaker will offer its SUV in the second half of this year, but prospective owners can now personalize their cars before they arrive.
Tesla Cybertruck prototype - Nov. 2019
From Green Car Reports:
Tesla Cybertruck active suspension will be "game-changing," says Musk
Stop us if you've heard this before: CEO Elon Musk made big promises for his upcoming car including load-leveling suspension and laser headlights.
Yamaha enters the business of electric-car motors—just not whole EVs
After showing a few concept cars, Yamaha says now that it'll focus on supplying other carmakers with electric motors.
Electric pickup from former GM plant will have in-wheel hub motors
The rebranded company that took over a shuttered GM plant in Ohio says it wants to beat other truckmakers like Rivian, GM, and Tesla to production.
