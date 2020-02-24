Kia Sorento, Sedona recalled for increased fire risk

Some Kia Sorento crossover SUVs and Kia Sedona minivans are being recalled for a short circuit that could increase the risk of fire even when the engine is off, the automaker announced on Feb. 19.

Moisture can enter the anti-lock brake module and result in an electrical short, which can cause an engine compartment fire even when the vehicle is off, Kia said. The recall encompasses 228,829 vehicles, including the 2006-2010 Kia Sedona and 2007-2009 Kia Sorento. Kia reported no known injuries in the seven fire-related customer complaints.

Kia will notify owners by April 10, and dealers will fix the defect free of charge. Owners can contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542 and reference recall SC186. They can also visit Kia's recall dedicated page and enter their VIN, or visit www.safercar.gov.