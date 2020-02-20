2021 Kia Sorento unveiled, 2020 Nissan GT-R first drive, 2020 RAV4 Hybrid issues: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Kia Sorento three-row crossover detailed: More space, more style, more efficient

The redesigned 2021 Kia Sorento comes as a hybrid for improved efficiency and promises more space in the three-row family hauler.

Get a grip: These all-wheel-drive vehicles handle ice and snow

For drivers in cold and wet weather states, the availability of all-wheel drive can drive car shopping decisions. Is AWD worth the upcharge over front- or rear-wheel-drive vehicles? And are crossover SUVs the only option?

From Altima to Rogue to GT-R in a week: Nissan rolls out car subscription plan

Nissan is testing a vehicle subscription plan in Houston, where monthly subscribers can have a different Nissan vehicle delivered to their home or work to drive up to 2,000 miles before the next Nissan swap.

2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo

First drive review: 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo proves Godzilla gets better with age

After more than a decade on the market, most cars are replaced by a newer, faster, more powerful model. Not Godzilla. For the new decade, the 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo became lighter and slipperier, with more stopping power and more grip, all in the name of stability, ridiculousness, and exclusivity.

2020 Honda Civic Type R brings upgrades, track-focused flagship

The Honda Civic Type R is the most fun-to-drive front-wheel-drive car on the market. It's so fun, in fact, we awarded it the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2018 title. For 2020, Honda says it's even better.

The SCG 004 is real, on the track, and sounds glorious

It's only been seen in computer-generated images thus far, but now the 004 supercar from America's Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has been revealed in the metal and carbon fiber.

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid - Best Car To Buy 2020

Fuel-tank issue for 2019-2020 RAV4 Hybrid: Toyota still investigating

Toyota continues to investigate an issue that can prevent drivers of its top-selling U.S. hybrid, the 2019-2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, from filling their tank up completely.

Colorado rule gives Tesla an advantage over Rivian, Lucid, other EV makers

Several automakers are trying to emulate Tesla, not just by offering electric cars, but by eschewing traditional franchised dealerships. But in at least one crcial EV market, Tesla may have an easier time doing that than other automakers.

GM adds real-time charging-station smarts—via app—to Chevy Bolt EV

GM plans the reveal of a Cadillac electric vehicle for April, the first full look at a GMC-branded Hummer EV in May, and more details about its electric-vehicle underpinnings in March. Ahead of that EV push, GM is clearly covering its bases for current drivers of the Chevrolet Bolt EV—as well as, perhaps, those future products.