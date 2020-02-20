2021 Kia Sorento three-row crossover detailed: More space, more style, more efficient

Kia this week set a high bar for its new three-row crossover coming to the U.S. later this year—and we don't mean the Kia Telluride.

The 2021 Kia Sportage will sport new looks, a new engine, and a new skeleton when it comes to the States. The crossover will make its formal debut at the Geneva auto show in March, although Kia has detailed much about the three-row family hauler so far.

The Sorento will be available with two turbo-4 engine options, including a 2.5-liter turbo-4 borrowed from the new Genesis GV80 crossover that makes 277 horsepower and a 1.6-liter turbo-4 paired to hybrid batteries and an electric motor that will make 227 hp combined. Those engines will be paired to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Kia says more engines will be in the mail for the 2021 Sorento including a plug-in hybrid version that could arrive after this year.

2021 Kia Sorento

The new Sorento is only incrementally longer than the version it's replacing, but the 2021 Sorento's wheelbase is about an inch longer than its predecessor and should offer more interior space. In addition to a slightly longer wheelbase, Kia says the engine compartment is more compact and its overhangs are shorter, which should add even more interior space.

The looks of the Sorento have evolved, too. The new crossover's nose is closer to the Seltos, with a creased hood, horizontal grille, stretched LED headlights, and angular front bumper. Along the sides, the Sorento doesn't much hide its spacious interior, although an odd kickup next to the rear roof pillar continues Kia's recent adventurous streak for design. Around back, the Sorento borrows liberally from the bigger Telluride, including vertical taillights, wide badge, and lower bumper with dual exhaust port outlines.

We'll know more about the Sorento when it appears at the Geneva auto show next month. Stay tuned.