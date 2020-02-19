Silverado vs. Ram 1500, 2021 AMG GLE63 preview, Bill Gates on Porsche Taycan: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 vs. 2020 Ram 1500: Compare Trucks

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and 2020 Ram 1500 pickups are a far cry from their agrarian ancestors that were less comfortable and less fashionable than the hay bales they could haul. Now, full-size pickups are family-vehicle replacements and SUV surrogates. Which one is right for you?

2020 Tesla Model S review

This year is the ninth model year for Tesla’s superstar sedan, not that it shows its age. The Model S’s simple but alluring design has aged remarkably well. And the performance is astounding.

2020 Audi Q8 review

The 2020 Audi Q8 didn’t need to wait long to be crowned the king (or queen) of the automaker’s lineup. After just one year on sale since its introduction last year, the Q8 full-size crossover will be joined in 2020 by fire-breathing performance variants that will help cement its position as the aspirational Audi.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe arrives with 603 horsepower and more bragging rights

The latest Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe would like a word with your expectations and definitions for a tall-riding luxury crossover. That word is "goodbye." On Tuesday, the German automaker unveiled the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe with an electrified twin-turbo V-8, 22-inch wheels, and a sport-tuned air suspension system.

2021 BMW M4 spy shots

BMW is working on a new generation of the 4-Series to complement the redesigned 3-Series that arrived for 2019.

Carbon fiber-bodied SpeedKore Dodge Demon is for sale at $170,000

SpeedKore only built four carbon fiber-bodied Dodge Challenger SRT Demons, and this one has just six miles on the odometer.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S first drive - Los Angeles, CA

Bill Gates owns a Taycan, calls EV progress “most hopeful” for climate concern

About exactly this time last year, in an interview, Bill Gates called Tesla “an amazing product” but said that otherwise in the market “there’ll be a lot of really great electric cars to choose from.” Now, he owns a Porsche Taycan.

Teardown of Model 3 suggests it might maintain a tech lead for years

The longevity of the Model S proves that Tesla was well ahead of other automakers when the electric luxury car launched almost eight years ago. A teardown indicates the Tesla Model 3 may maintain its tech advantage for a similarly long time.

VW compact pickup sidelined for US, could come back all-electric

Volkswagen does not plan to bring a pickup truck to the United States anytime soon, but If it did, that truck would probably be electric, according to one of the automaker's top executives.