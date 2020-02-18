SUVs with best MPG, F-250 Harley costs big bucks, Tesla boosts range again: What's New @ The Car Connection

Top 5 most efficient 2020 three-row crossover SUVs

Though nearly every automaker offers a three-row crossover SUV, only a select few of these large family vehicles can be considered fuel efficient. The most efficient SUVs can be had as electric, plug-in hybrids, or traditional hybrids.

Toyota recalls certain 2020 sedans, crossovers, and hybrids for engine coolant leak

Toyota is recalling certain new hybrid and gas models equipped with a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine due to an engine coolant leak that can cause the cars to stall, which can increase the risk of a crash.

2021 Kia Seltos

The 2021 Kia Seltos is the automaker’s newest crossover and the smallest in its lineup. It’s Kia’s answer for buyers who’ve asked for an all-wheel-drive Soul for more than a decade.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Ford F-250 Harley-Davidson

2020 Ford F-250 Harley-Davidson edition debuts with $111,000 price tag

Tuscany Motor is back with another Harley-Davidson-branded Ford pickup, and this time the motorcycle company's own designer helped with the modifications.

GM axes Holden in global exit from right-hand-drive markets

General Motors on Sunday announced plans to shutter Australian subsidiary Holden and its dealer network by 2021 as part of a continuing effort to exit all right-hand-drive markets.

2021 Volkswagen Golf R spy shots

Volkswagen launched a redesigned Golf overseas late last year, and while the jury's still out on whether the regular version will end up here, enthusiast versions like the Golf GTI and Golf R are confirmed to be U.S.-bound.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S and X Long Range Plus deliver more range: S gets 390 miles

The Tesla Model S fastback and Model X crossover have received another significant range boost that applies to more than just vehicles soon to be delivered.

Report: Kia high-performance "halo" electric car due in 2021

Near the front of 11 new electric cars due globally by 2025, Kia plans a high-performance model intended to gain attention.

Polestar EV brand shows its future interface beyond the Polestar 2

Polestar, the electric performance-car brand that’s a joint effort from Volvo and Geely, has revealed the future direction of its human machine interface (HMI)—which is essentially how the driver interacts with the car, and vice versa.