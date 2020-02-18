Toyota recalls certain 2020 sedans, crossovers, and hybrids for engine coolant leak

Robert Duffer
February 18, 2020

Toyota is recalling certain new hybrid and gas models equipped with a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine due to an engine coolant leak that can cause the cars to stall, which can increase the risk of a crash. 

Toyota announced the recall of certain 2020 Toyota and Lexus models on Feb. 6, and ordered dealers to stop selling the 44,191 affected models, which are:

2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

2020 Toyota Camry and Camry Hybrid

2019-2020 Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid

2020 Lexus ES 300h

In paperwork filed with the NHTSA, Toyota said porosity in the engine castings can cause cracks that can lead to the coolant leak, which can then cause the engine to overheat. If the engine in the conventional gas car overheats, the car can stall on roadways and be at greater risk for a crash. In the hybrid and conventional gas vehicles, the engine block defect can result in an engine oil leak, which can increase the risk of a fire.  

Owners may notice engine noise, engine noise, warning lights, an audible chime, and engine overheating. 

Dealers will inspect and, if need be, replace the defective engine block with a new one at no cost to customers. Notices to customers will happen by April 6, 2020. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-888-270-9371, Lexus at 1-800-255-3987, or visit safercar.gov.

